Brice Michael Hayes, 36, of Casper, Wyoming was welcomed to his eternal home on July 23, 2022. His body overcame his desire to go on. Brice was born on October 17, 1985 to his loving parents, Rusty and Debra Hayes. He was their fourth child, their last child and their only son. From his beginnings he won the hearts of many. He was the “apple” of his daddy’s eye, the warm place in his mother’s heart, the new baby for his oldest sister, and the soon to be new tag along for his other sister. His family loved/loves him back just as deeply as he loved them. From an early age, Brice loved anything to do with a ball, outdoors and helping his family and friends. Brice found a love for playing baseball when he was young. Brice played baseball all the way through high school, with his dad often being one of his coaches. He was born with a natural throwing arm. Brice also loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He first started to go hunting with his dad and mom, but as he got older he went hunting with other family, friends, co-workers, heck anyone that wanted to go! He loved the excitement of the “hunt.” He enjoyed looking for the “big one,” or the one with the nicest rack. Other than the love of hunting, was fishing. He enjoyed being out on the water in his boat trying to catch the next “Toad,” that would become his newest “Fisherman Tale.” Almost always he had his dogs, Moxie and Bentley with him, especially while fishing.

Another of his passions was his family and friends. He would do anything for them. He would drop whatever he was doing and run to the aid of the loved one. Hardly anything else besides catching a trophy animal, made Brice happier than helping a loved one. He always came back from his service with the biggest ear to ear grin on his face, a sparkle in his eye, and full of giddiness to tell his story. He was a loveable, friendly, everyone’s friend of a man.

Brice grew up in Casper, Wyoming, and never left the place. He built his life here because that’s where his family and friends were at, and he wanted to always be there with them, plus it was a great location to many great hunting and fishing spots. He graduated high school from Kelly Walsh in 2004.

After graduating high school, he found a career and niche at Sheet Metal Specialties, where he labored at since. He worked his way from apprentice to master in Sheet Metal and HVAC-“Tinner.” Many of his close friends are from his work family.

Brice will be missed and continued to be loved each day by Kristen Moyer, his life partner and other human; his step daughter, Cierra Davis; his beloved parents, Rusty and Debra Hayes; his older sisters: Paralee (Brandon) Stewart and Aunkia (William) Fowler; his niece, Teagan Fowler and his nephews: Tyler, Anthony, Taggart, Tavish Fowler, Keiffer Carpenter, along with Drew and Wyatt Stewart. Many uncles, aunts and cousins will miss him too.

Brice was preceded in death by his sister, Anna; his paternal grandparents, Roger and Betty Hayes; maternal grandparents, Carl and Lula Brown; an uncle, Michael Brown; an aunt, Shirley Hayes and a cousin, Coyan Hayes, all of whom welcomed him on the other side of the veil with open embraces.

Brice will not be forgotten by those who loved him and will be missed by many each day. You were tough on the ones you loved. You were a compassionate man with a heart so big to love so many others. Till we meet again. Enjoy the endless fishing, hunting, grandma’s noodles and nut rolls. Love you always and forever.

There will be a public viewing on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 7:00—9:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, Casper, Wyoming. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Chapel on Morado Drive in Casper, Wyoming. Later Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to whenever at Sheet Metal Specialties there will be a Celebration on Life for Brice.