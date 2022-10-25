BEDFORD, VA — Bridget Ely Booth, 40, of Bedford, VA, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by a son, Luke Booth and her aunt, Loli McCambly.

Bridget loved music and anything involving water. She loved being a wife and mom.

Surviving are her husband, Eric Booth; son, Mark Booth; brother, Adam Ely (Toni) and their children, Colter, Alexandra and Aristan; father, Richard Ely (Laura); mother, Susan McCambly Johnson (Mark); father-in-law, Jesse Booth (Melissa); mother-in-law, Judy Smith.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with Fr. Nixon Negparanon officiating. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Updike Funeral Home, Bedford.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made towards the funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford, VA.