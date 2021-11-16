CASPER—Bruce Fields, 60, passed away on November 14, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center following a heart attack.

Bruce was born in Jamestown, North Dakota to Donald Eugene Fields and Ethel Marie Fields Gillig. He spent his early childhood on a farm. Bruce’s dad died when he was eight and the family eventually moved to Wing. There, Bruce played for the high school basketball team. He left North Dakota for Wyoming at age 17, as part of the early 80s oil boom. Later, he obtained his GED.

Bruce met Tina at the Wonder Bar in downtown Casper. They were married in 1983 and were soon joined by their son, Bryan. They welcomed another son, Eric, in 1985 and daughter Krystal in 1988.

Bruce worked long hours in the oil field, which took him to Alaska and all over Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and North Dakota. He started his career with Porta-Test Systems and then continued it with Norward Energy and other companies, eventually becoming a manager.

He enjoyed reading. Bruce was a dedicated father and husband who liked to fish, camp, snowmobile and ride four-wheelers with his family. He loved classic cars and spent time restoring a 1957 Chevy Bell Air. Dogs were his constant companions.

He is survived by his wife, Tina; children, Bryan (Helen) Fields, Eric (Kristi) Fields, and Krystal (Shane) Henry; brothers, Ed Fields and Kurt (Tammy) Gillig; sisters, Colleen (Doug) Alyea, Donna Brose and Mary (Larry) Christensen; grandchildren, Hailey, Kaitlyn, Yvonne, Ellee, Loretta, Adam, and Bruce; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bruce joins his mother, father, and beloved brother, Gene Fields.

Services will be held at City Park Church on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jack Olsen.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the name of Bruce Fields to the Casper Humane Society.