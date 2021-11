CASPER—Bryan Douglas Bowen, 61, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Casper. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3931 W. 25th St. Interment will be at 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Highland Cemetery.