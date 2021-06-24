SHERIDAN—Burt St. John, jokester of all jokesters, passed away June 20, 2021 at his family residence. Burt was born in Lander, WY on April 25, 1936, one of five children born to Mildred (Lockard) and James St. John. He attended Lander Valley Schools and graduated from FCVHS in 1954. He graduated from Casper College in 1956. Burt married Ethelyn Hamilton on November 23, 1956, recently celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Burt completed his studies in 1959 at Wayne State Teachers College. He received his Master of Science degree from the University of Wyoming in 1967. He taught and coached in Pavilion and Glenrock. In 1978, Burt continued his career at Sheridan High School. His prolific coaching career ended with his retirement in 1992 after 33 years of teaching and coaching, accumulating numerous accolades (Wyoming Coach of the Year 1975 and 1979, District Coach of the Year 1979, and Induction into the Inaugural Class of the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame 1984, among others). However, what Burt loved most about teaching and coaching was the importance of shaping young people’s lives.