CASPER—Burton Romain Warne, 79, died suddenly May 29, 2020, at home in Casper, Wyoming.

He was born March 27, 1941, in Britton, South Dakota to Robert Warne and Bertha Skagen. He graduated Casper’s Natrona County High School in 1959. He married Judith Stocking on September 12, 1963. He had two boys Chance Warne and Trey Warne.

Most of his career was sales and he retired from Wyoming Machinery, a perfect career for a man that everybody loved upon meeting. People often refer to his sense of humor. His family was more important to him than anything and he loved spending time with them.

His interests included family, music, history, metal detecting, making knives, and spending time at his home on the Platte River. He was a talented song writer, singer and guitar player. Being a full-blooded Norwegian, he was a modern-day Viking.

Mr. Warne is survived by his wife, Judith Warne; two sons, Trey Warne and Chance Warne; two granddaughters, Kayla Warne and Kristina Warne; and several great-grandchildren.

