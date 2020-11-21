C.E. “Chuck” Spurlock, Jr.

PEORIA, Ariz.—Charles Elmer Spurlock, Jr. died on November 17, 2020 at the age of 98. He was born on November 3, 1922 to Irene (Johnson) and Charles E. Spurlock, Sr. After his mother’s untimely death when he was five, Chuck and his older sister Charlotte were raised by extended family on ranches near the Ferris Mountain (Bar 11 Ranch) and the Sweetwater River (Turkey Track Ranch).

Chuck loved the ranching life and had many stories to tell about hunting, fishing and cattle round-ups. He told of the time when two horses pulling his hay rake spooked, took off at full speed and went on different sides of a willow bush. Chuck and his wagon went flying over the bush and he came down sans the wagon.

Chuck and his sister Charlotte were educated in a one-room school. The state provided a teacher who boarded with the family. During high school, Chuck and his sister lived with their uncle in Douglas, Wyoming. Both Chuck and his sister wanted to attend college but money was scarce in those days. However, the University of Wyoming allowed board and tuition to high school valedictorians. Both became valedictorians, one year apart.