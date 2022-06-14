CASPER — Calvin Cutler, longtime Casper resident, passed away on December 15, 2021, in Liberty Lake, Washington. Calvin was born July 28, 1944, to Ernest and Marian Cutler (Swope) in Broadus, Montana. Calvin married Nancy Mirich in Sheridan, Wyoming, September 29, 1962. Calvin served inthe US Navy as a Fire Control Technician. Calvin attended the University of Wyoming, earning an Electrical Engineering degree. He worked for the Department of Defense, USBOR in Mills, Wyoming, and the Natrona County Building Department.