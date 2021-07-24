CASPER—Being the prepared person he was Carl wrote his own obituary.

Husband, father, friend, surgeon, teacher, commercial fisherman, Carl R. Grosz was born at home on January 29, 1931 in Casper, Wyoming to Ottmar L. Grosz and Margaret (Lloyd) Grosz.

He attended public schools in Casper, then the University of Colorado, University of Colorado School of Medicine and State University of New York.

He served in the United States Air Force in command of a medical unit in Korea. Carl returned to the State University of New York and Johns Hopkins Hospital for a surgical residency and then to New York as faculty member and associate professor of surgery and chief of surgery at University Hospital for several years and then private practice in Boise, Idaho. After retiring from surgery, Carl became a commercial dory fisherman out of Newport, Oregon.

Carl and his wife Georgina “Jean” of 58 years were married in 1963.

Carl is survived by his wife; son, Steven and daughter-in-law Jennifer.

Arrangements: Burial at Idaho State Veterans Cemetary (Preferably after death please).

Memorial contributions may be designated for Grace Lutheran Church Foundation, Corvallis, Oregon or Immanuel Lutheran Church, Boise, Idaho.