CASPER — Carl Randolph Werner, 76, of Casper, WY passed away on August 11, 2023 in Casper. Mr. Werner was born in Casper, WY to Jack and Lois (Lundberg) Werner on September 30, 1946. Growing up on family ranches, he learned the value of hard, honest work. He had fond memories of fishing Sinks Canyon and often repeated memories of his perfect days that would include a creek to fish in the beautiful mountains of Wyoming. He graduated from Glenrock High School in 1964, went on to complete mechanic’s school and retired from a long career at Pacificorp Dave Johnston Plant. In 1969 he married (52yrs) the love of his life, Kathy and together they raised three children, along with many other kids who were not their own but they always knew they were there for them too. They always looked forward to their annual anniversary trips to Las Vegas or Reno. He was a much cherished husband, father, grandfather and father in law. He enjoyed any time spent with loved ones, was a natural artist who excelled at oil painting and could draw anything. He loved restoring/building/racing cars, visiting friends at the kitchen table and running the grill for family BBQ’s. He excelled at emptying wallets at family poker games during holiday gatherings and participating in bowling leagues. He also liked watching football, gameshows and Gunsmoke. Later in life, he was proud of his gardening skills growing beautiful zinnias and continued to spoil his entire family—especially his dogs. He was a thoughtful, kind man that taught his children generosity, humility and cowboy ethics.