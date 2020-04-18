BUFFALO—A Celebration of Life of Carl T. Becker, 73 year old Buffalo and longtime Casper resident, who passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, after a few months of declining health, will be held by his family at a time to be announced.
Carl died peacefully, with his beloved wife, Linda by his side.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the following charities: https://www.firehero.org/donate/ or the https://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/Donate-to-MPN-Research.
Carl Thomas Becker was born in Buffalo, WY, on July 5, 1946, to Dena and Walter Becker. He attended Eastern Montana College and in 1969 began working for Texaco Oil as an accountant.
On November 29, 1969, in Worland, WY, Carl married Linda (Chagnon) Becker. Together, they raised two sons, Mark and Brian, in Casper, WY.
Big in stature and personality, Carl always had a smile on his face. He dedicated 45 years of his life to the Fire Apparatus Manufacturing industry, which took him all over the world. In 1973, Carl along with his Father and Brother, started Becker Fire Equipment which Carl ran until 2000, when the company was sold to American LaFrance. He continued working for American LaFrance in Casper, WY until 2006; after which he began working with Classic Fire until its sale in 2011. He continued in the fire industry with Ferrara Fire Apparatus until December 2019.
Carl was a born people person. He enjoyed the camaraderie of others; whether it be through his work life, family, or friends. In his downtime, Carl enjoyed going out for breakfast with friends and barbequing on his porch in Buffalo; overlooking Clear Creek and the Bighorn Mountains, with his dogs alongside him.
Carl is survived by his brother, Richard; wife, Linda; his two sons, Mark (Julia), and Brian (Colleen); and grandchildren, Patrick, Katie, Lauren, Stella and Gavin. All of whom he loved deeply.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dena, and father, Walt.
