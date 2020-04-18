× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BUFFALO—A Celebration of Life of Carl T. Becker, 73 year old Buffalo and longtime Casper resident, who passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, after a few months of declining health, will be held by his family at a time to be announced.

Carl died peacefully, with his beloved wife, Linda by his side.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the following charities: https://www.firehero.org/donate/ or the https://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/Donate-to-MPN-Research.

Carl Thomas Becker was born in Buffalo, WY, on July 5, 1946, to Dena and Walter Becker. He attended Eastern Montana College and in 1969 began working for Texaco Oil as an accountant.

On November 29, 1969, in Worland, WY, Carl married Linda (Chagnon) Becker. Together, they raised two sons, Mark and Brian, in Casper, WY.