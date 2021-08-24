Carl Walter Beyer

CAPE CORAL, Fla.—Survived by a son, Carl Norman; his caregiving partner, Francisca Taft; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Maxine (Rissler) Beyer.

He graduated from Lago Community High School, attended the University of Wyoming and graduated Northrup Institute of Technology.

He joined the Navy while still attending School. He received orders to Fighter Squadron Eleven in 1970 and made two deployments to the Mediterranean on the USS Forrestal and numerous state side deployments. He retired a Lieutenant Commander after 20 years of service to his country.

He finished his career in Oklahoma as an undercover police officer for the State of Oklahoma

A celebration of life for Carl will be held in Cape Coral.

In Lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the National Parkinson’s disease Association.