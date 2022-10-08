YUMA, AZ — Carma Smith passed away peacefully in her home in Yuma, AZ on August 23, 2022, at the age of 90. Carma was born in Rigby, ID on November 15, 1931, to Blanch and Irvin Rock. She married Russell Jean Smith on August 30, 1951, in Idaho Falls, ID. Their marriage was sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple August 7, 1957. Carma and Russell moved to Casper in 1952. Carma worked and retired from Marathon Oil.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints both in Casper and when she moved to Yuma, Arizona in 2014. Russ and Carma were also known as Santa and Mrs. Santa for many years at the Casper Mall. In addition, they enjoyed their roles Coco and Maribel the clowns. Her love of children, family and her faith were her greatest missions.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Smith; sisters: Coleen and Carol; and daughter, Kathy and husband, Ty Wilbur.

Carma is survived by her son, Randy (Judy) Smith of Yuma and grandson, Brian Wilbur, Casper.

Graveside services for Carma were held at the Oregon Trail State Veteran’s Cemetery, Evansville, Wyoming at 10:00 a.m. on September 27, 2022. Paul Wolz will preside over the blessing and graveside services.