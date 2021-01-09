Carol Ann (Stevens) Bolan

CASPER—Carol was born December 25, 1929 in Parowan, UT, on Christmas day to William Ralph Stevens and LaRu Estella Cowley. Carol passed away December 18, 2020.

Although Carol learned homemaking skills from her mother she preferred to be outside working the garden and helping with the animals on the family farm. Carol descended from Mormon pioneers and her family helped settle the Big Horn Basin.

She graduated from Byron High School in 1948. Two years ago she attended her 70th class reunion.

While working as a waitress and attending college in Powell she met Steve Bolan. They were married in 1950 and settled in Casper where they lived for 62 years.

A lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Carol, Steve and their children, Cynthia, Annette, Lana, Shelli, Michael and Stephen, were sealed as a family in 1981. She has 23 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.