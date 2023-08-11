CASPER — Carol Ann (Winter) Bates of Casper, WY passed away peacefully at Life Care Center on August 7, 2023 after a long illness, with her husband, Richard by her side. Carol was born in Casper to John and Patricia Winter on July 5, 1953. She attended Natrona County High School and graduated in 1971. After high school, she married Richard on April 22, 1972 and they spent the first years of their marriage in San Diego while Richard served in the United States Navy. After Richard was discharged from the military, they returned to Casper to build their life together. They welcomed daughter, Jennifer in June of 1974 and son, Bill in July of 1978. Carol was a proud homemaker and spent much of her free time volunteering as a 4-H leader and club sponsor. Following in her mother’s footsteps, she devoted countless hours investing in the lives of the youth of Natrona County. Carol was an avid lover of games. Some of her favorites included chicken foot, bingo, pinochle, farkle and bunko. The real goal of game time for Carol was not to win, but to enjoy quality time with family and friends.