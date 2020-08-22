CASPER—Carol Crump-Hill passed away at the age of 75 in Casper, Wyoming, her beloved residence for over 40 years, after a long illness. Carol was born in St. Louis, MO on June 1, 1945, the first of six children of Charles and Lorraine Hoffman. Carol relished the role of older sister and aunt, and was always a source of funny messages and sound advice for her five siblings, their 15 children, and 23 grandchildren.
Carol graduated high school from St. Elizabeth Academy in St. Louis and attended college at Mount St. Scholastica College (now Benedictine). She married Richard Crump, who was later transferred to Casper. Carol began her Casper career working at Halliburton.
While the marriage did not last, Carol grew to love her new home and new friends and remained in Casper. She completed her degree at Casper College and found her passion in civic service. She met and married the love of her life, Waco Hill. She enjoyed wonderful years with Waco until his death in 2004. Despite two bouts of cancer herself, Carol continued to serve. As City Councilwoman in the late 90’s she helped create legacy projects that have benefited Casper ever since. She served on the Memorial Hospital board, the Wyoming State Advisory Council on Aging, and the Civil Service Commission. She was the Director for Wyoming Dementia Care, Chairperson of the 2010 CENSUS Complete Count Committee, and was the creative mind behind the Casper Urban Renewal Agency which redeveloped the West Central Corridor after the Amaco Refinery closed, now the Old Yellowstone District. Carol served up to the end on the Casper Area Transportation Coalition, chairing the national search for a new executive director, John Jones. As a reporter for the Star-Tribune for years, she was able to use her many contacts to keep citizens informed.
As Liz Becker of the City of Casper states, “Carol was one of the few people who worked tirelessly to make our city a better place. She will be remembered not only for her dedication to service and hard work for the causes in which she believed, but also for being a kind, intelligent, generous woman who overcame her struggles with humor and love.”
Carol remained active with her board duties until the end of her life and her biggest concern, besides the care for her dog Joe, was that her board seats would be filled by people who would get things done.
As Mr. Jones says, “she leaves a void that may never be filled.”
Carol found a warm home and was able to find her passions in Casper, Wyoming. Her family is forever grateful to the community and her many friends for adding so much richness to her life.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Highland Cemetery on August 25, 2020.
Memorials can be made to Wyoming Community Foundation at www.wycf.org.
