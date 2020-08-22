CASPER—Carol Crump-Hill passed away at the age of 75 in Casper, Wyoming, her beloved residence for over 40 years, after a long illness. Carol was born in St. Louis, MO on June 1, 1945, the first of six children of Charles and Lorraine Hoffman. Carol relished the role of older sister and aunt, and was always a source of funny messages and sound advice for her five siblings, their 15 children, and 23 grandchildren.

While the marriage did not last, Carol grew to love her new home and new friends and remained in Casper. She completed her degree at Casper College and found her passion in civic service. She met and married the love of her life, Waco Hill. She enjoyed wonderful years with Waco until his death in 2004. Despite two bouts of cancer herself, Carol continued to serve. As City Councilwoman in the late 90’s she helped create legacy projects that have benefited Casper ever since. She served on the Memorial Hospital board, the Wyoming State Advisory Council on Aging, and the Civil Service Commission. She was the Director for Wyoming Dementia Care, Chairperson of the 2010 CENSUS Complete Count Committee, and was the creative mind behind the Casper Urban Renewal Agency which redeveloped the West Central Corridor after the Amaco Refinery closed, now the Old Yellowstone District. Carol served up to the end on the Casper Area Transportation Coalition, chairing the national search for a new executive director, John Jones. As a reporter for the Star-Tribune for years, she was able to use her many contacts to keep citizens informed.