GLENROCK—Carol Elaine Christensen, age 81 of Glenrock WY, died August 10, 2021 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30am August 13, 2021 at Leverington Funeral Home in Belle Fourche, SD.
Friends may leave written condolences online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Carol is survived by her daughters, Karla (Jeff) Samona of Spearfish, and Lisa Wiederrich of Creswell, OR.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Robert Jr.; and brothers, Sheldon and Carl Kitzerow.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.