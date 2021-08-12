GLENROCK—Carol Elaine Christensen, age 81 of Glenrock WY, died August 10, 2021 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30am August 13, 2021 at Leverington Funeral Home in Belle Fourche, SD.

Friends may leave written condolences online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com

Carol is survived by her daughters, Karla (Jeff) Samona of Spearfish, and Lisa Wiederrich of Creswell, OR.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Robert Jr.; and brothers, Sheldon and Carl Kitzerow.