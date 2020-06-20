× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Carol J. Higgins, 77, of Casper died June 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born November 27, 1942 in Casper, Wyoming, the firstborn of William and Jean (Garberg) Anderson. She attended Casper schools and graduated from Natrona County High School. Carol married Frank Higgins on July 15, 1961 in Casper.

Her main occupation was being a homemaker for her husband and daughters. After the girls were grown, she and her husband became fulltime RVers and enjoyed winters in Arizona and summers in Casper.

Carol’s passion was quilting and she created beautiful quilts for every member of her family. She will be remembered for her ever-present smile, her contagious laughter and her warm heart.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Frank Higgins; daughters, Theresa (Don) Conger, Nancy (Jake) Care, and Susy (Doug) Urban; grandchildren, Tyler (Kelli) Patik, Rachel (Jay) Miller, Jordan Patik, Sara Urban, Sonia Urban, Becky (Shane) Rosty and Hannah (Andrew) Samuelson; great-grandchildren, Ezra, Selah, Liam, Titus, Evi, Mya and Gideon. She is also survived by her mother, Jean Anderson; sisters, Cherie Hilderbrand and Phyllis (John) Farquhar; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.