GILBERT, Ariz.—Carol Jean Gustafson was born to Irvine and Janice Gustafson on November 6, 1956 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 1975, Carol met her future husband Arthur Hurlbut, Jr. and soon after meeting they moved to Casper, Wyoming. They later married on January 8, 1978. They married at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Casper, Wyoming.

Carol and Art had their first child, Jennifer Ann on September 2, 1982. Carol worked as a data processor at WyHy Federal Credit Union. Then on June 29, 1991 they had their second child, Benjamin Miles. Caol was a homemaker for several years, and then started an in home daycare for a couple of years.

Carol went back to college in 1997 and started working for the United States Post Office in 1998. She worked full time, and went to school full time all while being a single mother. She earned her associates degree in Computer Science.

In 2009, Carol decided to move to Phoenix, Arizona to be closer to her daughter Jennifer and get away from Casper’s wind! Carol held various jobs over the next several years, from working in Alaska at one of the hotels, to the Stanley Hotel in Colorado, to being a travel agent in Phoenix.

She also did a lot of traveling before really settling down in Mesa, Arizona. Her last job was at Viking cruises as a travel agent.