Carol Kurtz Todd Reed passed away peacefully on July 13 in Arvada, CO after a 4 year battle with cancer. Carol was born to Kenneth and Marilyn Kurtz September 15, 1947 in St Paul Minnesota. Carol graduated from Natrona County High School in 1965.

Carol married Lynn Todd and they were married November 22, 1967 in Laramie. They had two children and moved to Todd Ranch, 32 miles outside of Upton, WY, in 1973.

While on the ranch, Carol was a devoted mom and wife. As her kids grew she became involved in the Wyoming State Mental Health Board, the State 4-H Council, and was chosen to represent Wyoming in the first class of the Leadership Education and Development program. It was with the LEAD program that she was given the opportunity to travel nationally and Internationally and made life-long friends.

Carol and Lynn divorced in 1990 and Carol moved to Laramie to finish college. Carol graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Child and Family Development in 1992. She reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Jay Reed. They married in April of 1993 and settled in Golden, CO.

Carol and Jay were employees and then owners of the Wild Bird Center in Wheat Ridge, CO. In 2006 Carol found her place at the Home Depot in Lakewood, where she stayed until 2019.

Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Jay, who passed away July 27, 2022. Carol is survived by her brother, Steve Kurtz, and his wife Libby, from Casper, WY. Her son Jason Todd and his wife, Pauline, their kids, Trevor, Justin, and Lauren from Houston, TX, and her daughter, Jennifer Atlas, and her husband, Jason and boys, Ian and Zac from Superior, CO.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Carol on Saturday, September 16 from 2:00—5:00 p.m. (Ceremony at 3:00 p.m.) at the Broomfield Community Center, 280 Spader Way, Broomfield, CO 80020.