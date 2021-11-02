Carol May (Rodgers) Wirtala passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 after a short illness. She was born to William Claude Rodgers and Georgia May Rodgers on December 1, 1943. The family moved to Casper in 1948 where Carol graduated from Natrona County High School in 1962.

Carol was married to Walter Edwin Wirtala after which Ed joined the army and they moved to Stuttgart, West Germany in 1963.

They had four sons, Kevin, Shayne, Sean, and Shelby; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Edd and by one grandson, Brady.

Carol was a lifelong caretaker of her family. She worked at various Casper locations. She was loved by all of those who knew her.

Carol enjoyed reading, crocheting, games, and church.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Highland Park Community Church.