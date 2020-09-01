× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Carol (Schumacher) Broome, 67 of Casper, Wyoming returned to her heavenly home on August 27, 2020. She was born to William King Schumacher and Virginia Lee Bangs in Takoma Park, Maryland on June 30, 1953.

In April, 1971, she had a military wedding in the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland to her husband Ensign John Charles Broome. Skilled in both French and Italian, she then followed her new husband from port to port in the Mediterranean for six months while his ship was deployed.

Carol and her husband were baptized in October 1973 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In January 1975, John and Carol were sealed to each other in the Washington D.C. Temple for all time and eternity. During their 49 years of marriage, they lived in nine different states and adopted three daughters and a son.

Carol earned a Bachelors and Masters Degree in French Language and Linguistics. Following graduation from the University of South Carolina School of Law and being awarded a Juris Doctorate, Carol served approximately a hundred families by being their adoption attorney, bringing them the joy of adoption she so treasured.

Carol has served in numerous ward and stake callings in her church, including service as a Relief Society President.