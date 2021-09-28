Carol Speight

Family always came first to Carol. Carol was married to Jack, the love of her life, for 44 years. Carol loved her family, her daughters, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews and enjoyed numerous friends and colleagues. She also enjoyed traveling to new places and learning new things. It was even more of a thrill if she could do it on a motorcycle. With her husband, Jack, and many friends, she enjoyed motorcycle touring for the better part of 40 years. Carol was also the head of the ground crew for the family’s hot air balloon adventures. A friend of Carol said it best in capturing the essences of Carol, when commenting on Carol’s smile which would light up a room.