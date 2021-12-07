CASPER - Carol "Sue" Imes, 75, of Casper, Wyoming, went to be with the Lord on the morning of Friday, November 26, 2021.

She loved the Lord, her family, making people laugh, cooking, baking and she really enjoyed fishing. Sue was a joy to be around, she made friends fast and everyone adored her.

She is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" L. Imes; her two daughters, Kara and Erika; as well as seven grandchildren.

Dick and Sue would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on February 13th, 2022.

Services will be held in the spring of 2022.

