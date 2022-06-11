CASPER -- Carol "Sue" Imes, 75, passed away November 26, 2021. A celebration of life for will be held at the Veteran's Cemetery, located at 80 Veteran's Road in Evansville, on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.
