CASPER—Carole Aeschliman (73) passed away peacefully at Central Wyoming Hospice, on December 24, 2020. Born on September 13, 1947, in Washington, D.C. to Leonard and Kay Aeschliman, she was the eldest of three daughters. The family relocated to Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1953, to be closer to family and then moved to Casper in August of 1959 where her Dad accepted a job with the state as a Court Reporter for the District Court. Carole graduated from NCHS with the class of 1965. She attended Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska, majoring in math.

In her younger days she was quite athletic, enjoying tennis, bike riding, bowling and most of all fast-pitch softball. She was quite the pitcher into her 40’s. A big sports fan, she loved watching all kinds of sports but especially liked baseball and horse racing. She loved the Colorado Rockies and watching games at Coors Field. She was thrilled to attend the fourth game of the World Series in Colorado against the Boston Red Sox, which was on her bucket list. She avidly “played the horses” with her sister Kathy. The Kentucky Derby was also on her bucket list but sadly she never was able to make it there. Carole was a coffee fanatic. She would frequently debate politics with anyone who would listen. She was an avid reader, especially of mysteries. She preferred listening to sixties music on vinyl records and had an extensive collection of books, records and baseball cards. She marched to her own drummer and never worried what other people thought. She always had an opinion about everything—you could just ask her!