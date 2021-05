CASPER – Carole Aeschliman, 73, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Kathy Aeschliman, 68, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A combined service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 51 Primrose with the Rev. Marvin Skogen officiating.