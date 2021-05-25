CASPER—Caroline Morehouse died peacefully at home with her family on May 21, 2021.

She was born December 21, 1928 to Adam Sr. and Jean (McLellan) Lochner in Casper, Wyoming. She was raised with two younger brothers and a younger sister on the Lochner ranch west of Casper. She attended McKinley and Lochner schools, graduating from Natrona County High School in 1947.

Caroline married Ted J. Cardwell in 1947 and they made their home in Casper with their two children Barbara Jean and Ted James. Her husband Ted was disabled for much of their marriage and he died after almost 42 years of marriage. So, in addition to caring for him and their family, she worked as an office clerk and bookkeeper for several Casper businesses before retiring in August 2001.

Caroline was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for over six decades, serving as Sunday school teacher, deaconess, church clerk, and other roles over the years. She was also the bookkeeper for the church’s Christian school for several years; the school’s yearbook was dedicated in her honor in 1982. She loved the Lord and her church family.

Caroline also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Wyoming Medical Center for several years by working in the gift shop.