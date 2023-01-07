Caroline (Phagan) Werner born July 29, 1929 in Lander, Wyoming to James A. and Jennie A. Weisner passed away December 26, 2022 at Westward Heights Nursing Home.

Caroline graduated from high school in 1946 and married Kenneth Phagan June 3, 1947. They had two children, Patrick and Susan. Caroline enjoyed rock hunting, fishing, braiding rugs, painting and playing cards. She was an active member of the Fremont County Pioneer Association for many years, First Baptist Church and Ruth Circle. Most of all she enjoyed playing Pinochle at the senior center.

Caroline is survived by her daughter, Suzi Bingel; grandsons: Matt (Cindi) Bingel, Nate (Stephanie) Bingel and her beloved great-grandsons: Michael, Brandon and Tommy Bingel. Caroline was pre-deceased by her parents and sister, Leanna Womack and brother, Calvin Weisner. Also, husbands, Ken Phagan and Art Werner; son, Patrick; infant grandson, Kenneth Paul Bingel; and son-in-law, Tom Bingel.

Memorials can be made to the Lander Senior Center or First Baptist Church.

There will be a Memorial Celebration of Life held during the summer.

