Carolyn Blanche Winburn

CASPER—Carolyn was born February 10, 1951 in Casper, Wyoming to Ralph and Marcille Hedstrom. She went to school in Casper, graduating from Kelly Walsh High School in 1969. September 17th, 1969, Carolyn married Phillip Winburn. In the next years they welcomed their two sons, Mike and Bruce.

During her work career Carolyn worked and managed several dry cleaners in Casper.

She enjoyed camping with family, traveling, car shows, her pets and her church family.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Phil; sons, Mike (Cody) of Casper and Bruce (Susan) of Laramie; granddaughter, Stephiane of Casper; and two great-grandchildren; brothers, David and Ralph of Arizona and Vern of Casper; bother-in-law, Larry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Liberty Baptist Church, 1203 South Oak Street in Casper.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Casper Humane Society.