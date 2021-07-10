CASPER—Carolyn Elizabeth Sides, age 66, passed away June 25, 2021 at Life Care Center in Casper.

Carolyn was born June 5, 1955 in Ventura, California to Jim and Phyllis Catterton. Carolyn graduated from Powell High School.

She enjoyed camping, cooking and crafting. If she was not spending time with her grandchildren and her pets, especially Milo, she was having a cup of coffee or shopping.

She is survived by her brother, Mike Catterton; son, Ryan Sides; daughter, Heather (J.R.) Boyles; and three grandchildren, Kaidence, Alianna, and Carson Boyles.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Kurt.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at her daughter’s home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Casper Humane Society in Carolyn’s memory.