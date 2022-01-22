GLENROCK—Carolyn Louise (Cordell) Kenfield passed away on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021 in Casper, WY. She was born to Granville and Pauline (Davis) Cordell on June 14, 1952 in Washington Court House, Ohio. She was the eldest daughter of nine children, and being musically gifted like her brothers and sisters, Carolyn was a proficient violinist. She graduated from Mechanicsburg High School, Mechanicsburg, Ohio in 1970.

On December 15, 1973 Carolyn married the love of her life, John Kenfield of Urbana, Ohio, and from this union, two children were born: John Jr. and Megan Lynn.

Throughout her working career she was employed as a transcriber, data entry operator, and receptionist.

Carolyn was a 37-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and she twice served as Worthy Matron for Golden West Chapter #37 (Glenrock, WY). She served the Grand Chapter of Wyoming by receiving two commissions as a Grand Representative for Ohio (2001-2003) and Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island (2017-2019). She served the Grand Chapter of Wyoming one final time as a Grand Escort to her son, Johnny.

Carolyn loved to travel and one of her most favorite travel destinations was Wyoming. Whenever relatives and friends were able to visit, she thoroughly enjoyed playing tour guide to show off the scenic beauty and wildlife of Wyoming. Visitors never had to worry about seeing it all, as Carolyn ensured reservations were made and planned all the scenic stops along the way.

Carolyn’s love of family was unmatched, and her passion, tender love, and smile will be missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, John; her children, Johnny, and Megan (Joe); grandchildren, Eliott and Abigail; and her brothers, David, Phillip, and Paul and her sisters, Mary, Joanna, and Theresa; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Rodger and Rodney and her beloved parents.

Memorial Services for this dutiful daughter, loving wife, cherished sister, treasured mother, and dear friend are scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Glenrock Community Baptist Church in Glenrock, WY.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests you make a donation in Carolyn’s name to OES Service Dogs. Donations can be mailed to: c/o Tammy Smith, 441 US Hwy 20 N, Thermopolis, WY 82443.