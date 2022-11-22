Carolyn Violet Stanko

Carolyn was born in Miami, FL to Albert and Nell F. Haag. She grew up in Roseland, FL and attended high school in Vero Beach, FL and then went to Florida State College in Tallahassee.

She was the first person from Indian River County to join the Navy WAVES. She took her military training at Hunter’s College in the Bronx, New York City.

She was later sent to the U.S. Naval Air Station in Pensacola, FL where she met Henry L. Stanko. They were married there on October 7, 1944 and continued to be married for 69 years until Henry’s death.

Their daughter was born in 1945 at the Mare Island Naval Station by Vallejo, CA. After the war, they moved to the Stanko Family Ranch north of Sheridan, WY, where their son was born. During the eight years on the ranch, she worked long days cooking for the hired hands, tending the garden, and doing other farm chores like pasteurizing milk and churning butter.

In 1953 the family moved to Casper, WY, where Henry became the co-owner of the Rocky Mountain Packing Co. He was the chief livestock buyer for the plant.

Carolyn did volunteer work at St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store in Casper for several years. Her hobbies were cooking for her family, preserving jams and pickles, working cross-word puzzles, reading, sewing, knitting, riding her bike, and walking on the North Platte River Trail.

The last two years she was living at the Oregon Veteran’s Home – Lebanon, OR.

She is survived by her brother Richard A. Haag and his wife, Carol of Hamilton, VA; her son, Henry and his wife, Renata of Lebanon, OR; her son-in-law, Cliff Allen of Rapid City, SD; five grandchildren: Teresa Allen of Denver, CO, Casey Allen and Rocky Allen of Rapid City, SD, Amanda Blankenship of Salem, OR, and Maryann Stanko of Richland, WA; and also six great-grandchildren – Alyosha, Hope, Briseis, Maksim, Henry, and Lucas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry L. Stanko; her daughter, Sheryl Allen; brothers Albert Paul Haag, Robert W. Haag, and Douglas C. Haag; and sister Nellie L. Campbell.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming.

Offerings can be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Casper, WY or to St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Lebanon, OR. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.