CASPER—M. Carroll Bushmaker, 88, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022. She was born on May 18, 1933 in Casper to Warren “Mike” and Mary Cokenour. She graduated the class of 1951 from Natrona County High School. Carroll went to work for the telephone company where she met her husband of 57 years, William J. “Bill” Bushmaker. Together they had six children; Tom, John, Connie, Bonnie, LaVonne and Ronda.

Carroll stayed busy being extremely involved with family. She went to work when her youngest started school at Ruckman’s Menswear and other retail sales until her retirement. She then volunteered at Wyoming Medical Center as a pink lady for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William “Bill” Bushmaker; and brother, Jerry Cokenour.

Carroll is survived by her children, Tom Bushmaker, John (Rhonda) Bushmaker, Connie (Gary) Walters, Bonnie (Gordon) Milne, LaVonne (David) Romero, and Ronda (Terry) Flott; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held this June with inurnment to follow at Highland Cemetery.

