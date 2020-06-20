GILLETTE—Funeral services for Carroll Hinsdale will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Crump officiating. Interment at 3:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Newcastle, WY. Visitation will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home. All attendees will be required to wear masks to protect the family.
Carroll Earl Hinsdale, 90, passed away peacefully at home in Gillette, Wyoming on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Carroll is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Marice Hinsdale; daughters, Mary D. Hinsdale and Christine C. Hanson; sons, James R. Hinsdale and Myron E. Hinsdale; grandchildren, CJ Stuart, Elaina McAlpin, Jamie Maximov, Rachel LaBine, Vianne Hinsdale, Zoey LaBine, Mason Hinsdale, Ashton Hinsdale, Aaron Lyons-Hinsdale, and Lanah Mae Hinsdale; great grandchildren, Natalie Maximov, Collin McAlpin, Priya Stuart, Amit Stuart and Augustus Hinsdale.
Predeceased by his parents, Edith (Carr) Hinsdale and Earl Hinsdale and sister, Dorene Cox.
Carroll was born in Ault, Colorado on October 27, 1929 eldest of two children and only son of Earl Hinsdale and Edith (Carr) Hinsdale and eldest grandson of Newcastle, Wyoming homesteaders, Charles and Grace Carr. Given the economic times, employment pulled the family among several Wyoming towns including Laramie, Dewey, Douglas, Upton and Tooele, Utah; finally coming to reside in Newcastle, Wyoming. Carroll graduated from Newcastle High School in 1948 having lettered in football and participated in student government.
His first job was working for Wyoming Highway Department of Transportation as a surveyor. Carroll later moved into an oil field career in 1952 hiring on with Updike Brothers Inc. starting as an oil-field hand and worked his way up to tool-pusher. He worked for Updike Brothers Inc. for twenty-five years. He balanced work and raising a family with National Guard service. His real office was his pickup truck readily asking you to go visit the wells or the rigs when he had a need for discussing important issues. As a lot of his work was in oilfields around Gillette, he subsequently moved his young family from Newcastle, Wyoming to Gillette, Wyoming in 1968. In 1979, he started his own business, C & H Well Service, which is still in business at this time. He cultured loyalty in his employees due to his great empathy for young families.
Carroll renewed his childhood acquaintance with Mary Marice Shuck, the love of his life, in high school. Mary Marice, who goes by Marice, worked as a telephone operator and after a “chance” reunion over a phone call to discuss electricity at his local residence, they began courting and were married in Newcastle, Wyoming July 5, 1952. Four children ultimately rounded out the family.
Carroll enjoyed and introduced his children and grandchildren to his love of fishing, hunting, backpacking and camping, photography, pen collecting, geology, coin collecting, and the NY Stock Exchange. He found meeting the Boon and Crocket criteria for antelope very gratifying. Locales for these adventures included trips to the The Big Horns, The Tetons, Wind River Mountain Range, Bridger Wilderness, The Black Hills, The Red Desert and Forbes Magazine in all kinds of weather. A man of few words, family and friends who listened closely to Carroll’s carefully edited and sparse comments were richly rewarded by his dry humor and discerning observations. He banked more on an individual’s potential than their recent performance—sterling or otherwise. Many people in his sphere of influence have benefitted significantly from his confidence in them. Carroll is missed greatly by his family near and wide, his employees and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.walkerfuneralgillette.com.
