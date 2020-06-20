Carroll Hinsdale

His first job was working for Wyoming Highway Department of Transportation as a surveyor. Carroll later moved into an oil field career in 1952 hiring on with Updike Brothers Inc. starting as an oil-field hand and worked his way up to tool-pusher. He worked for Updike Brothers Inc. for twenty-five years. He balanced work and raising a family with National Guard service. His real office was his pickup truck readily asking you to go visit the wells or the rigs when he had a need for discussing important issues. As a lot of his work was in oilfields around Gillette, he subsequently moved his young family from Newcastle, Wyoming to Gillette, Wyoming in 1968. In 1979, he started his own business, C & H Well Service, which is still in business at this time. He cultured loyalty in his employees due to his great empathy for young families.

Carroll renewed his childhood acquaintance with Mary Marice Shuck, the love of his life, in high school. Mary Marice, who goes by Marice, worked as a telephone operator and after a “chance” reunion over a phone call to discuss electricity at his local residence, they began courting and were married in Newcastle, Wyoming July 5, 1952. Four children ultimately rounded out the family.