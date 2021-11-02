DOUGLAS—Carroll Jay “Corky” Lisco of Douglas, Wyoming passed Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the age of 90 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Upper Ag Hall, Wyoming State Fair Grounds, Douglas Wyoming with burial at Douglas Park Cemetery with military honors accorded by Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and Wyoming Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors. A gathering will follow at the Douglas Community Club, 64 Golf Cub Road.

Corky was born Thursday, May 7, 1931, the son of Robert Young Lisco Jr. and Cora Rachel (Brown) Lisco in Chadron, Nebraska.

Corky’s father moved the family to Bennett, Colorado where he attended school and helped on his brother’s dairy farm. Corky was an exceptional basketball player with his famous left handed hook shot, many of his friends have told us how exciting it was to watch the young man play the game. Corky was recognized as one of the first players to score over thirty points in a game in Colorado. After graduating from Bennett High School, he went on to play some college ball at Trinidad State College, prior to being drafted for military service in the United States Army.

Corky married Evelyn Jean Tupps also of Bennett on August 5, 1953, they enjoyed 56 years of marriage until Jean’s passing on January 28, 2010. After a brief weekend honeymoon in Colorado Springs, Corky was deployed to Fort Sill, Oklahoma and later to Korea for 17 months.

Corky and Jean, alongside Jean’s family, farmed the plains outside of Bennett and the mountain meadows of Kremmling, Colorado while raising their four children Dan, Sue, Dick, and Bill. Corky and Jean moved the family to Douglas, Wyoming in 1977. Corky truly enjoyed the ranch and the Douglas community. He and Jean enjoyed many games of golf with friends and family at the local country club.

Corky was a member of numerous organizations serving a leading role in many. He was a Bennett Volunteer Fire Department member, member of VFW Post #8449, Wyoming Stockgrowers Association, Converse County Stockgrowers Association, and Converse County Farm Bureau.

Corky was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; son, William “Bill” on August 3, 2020; parents, Robert on September 2, 1986 and Cora in June, 1971; two brothers, Robert E. “Bob” and Richard K.; and two sisters, Lois Elaine Upchurch and Ruthann Adams.

He is survived by son, Dan (Cindy) of Boulder, Colorado; daughter, Susan (David) Jestes of Douglas; son, Richard “Dick” of Douglas; along with eight grandchildren, Bryant, Nate, Kelli, Megan, Jordan, Taylor, Jon, and Evelyn; and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank everyone for the prayers and acts of kindness.

In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to the Converse County Ranchers Memorial Scholarship Fund in Corky’s name, in care of the Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.

Corky believed a strong sound education was a good base for success.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.