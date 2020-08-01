Catherine H. (Scott) Schneider
CASPER—Catherine H. (Scott) Schneider, 75, of Casper, Wyoming, passed Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Catherine was born August 9, 1944 in Casper, Wyoming to John Paul Scott and Bernice Armida Reeves.
She attended Natrona County High School and was an active member of the Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps and graduated in 1962.
Catherine worked for Mountain Bell and US West for 35 years. She was a proud member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Elizabeth Gould; and a brother, Rodney Scott.
She leaves her two sisters of Casper, Mary Peoples and Jerry Esmaiel; her two children, Conrad and Sami; and three grandchildren, Chris, Cherise, and Jeff Schneider. At the time of her death she had four great-grandchildren and expecting one more, Elijah, Kaleb, Cheyenne, Annabelle and Owen.
Services will be held at Wyoming Memorial Gardens on Friday, August 7th at 10:30am.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.