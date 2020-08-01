× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catherine H. (Scott) Schneider

CASPER—Catherine H. (Scott) Schneider, 75, of Casper, Wyoming, passed Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Catherine was born August 9, 1944 in Casper, Wyoming to John Paul Scott and Bernice Armida Reeves.

She attended Natrona County High School and was an active member of the Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps and graduated in 1962.

Catherine worked for Mountain Bell and US West for 35 years. She was a proud member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Elizabeth Gould; and a brother, Rodney Scott.

She leaves her two sisters of Casper, Mary Peoples and Jerry Esmaiel; her two children, Conrad and Sami; and three grandchildren, Chris, Cherise, and Jeff Schneider. At the time of her death she had four great-grandchildren and expecting one more, Elijah, Kaleb, Cheyenne, Annabelle and Owen.

Services will be held at Wyoming Memorial Gardens on Friday, August 7th at 10:30am.

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Schneider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.