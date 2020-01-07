Catherine Lee Eatmon
CASPER - Catherine Lee Eatmon passed away at home on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born in Lander, Wyoming on October 1, 1944 to James and Mary Lee Gustin. She loved being in the mountains, riding horses and jitterbugging. She married Howard Lee Eatmon on May 29, 1963. Her many talents included ensuring that everyone was well fed and singing like Janis Joplin. Nothing came before her family and she spoiled every one of us. Her beautiful smile and love filled hugs will truly be missed every day.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years; her son, Michael (Stacy); her daughter, Roberta; and her true loves her grandkids, Jacob, Jessica (Skyler), Jennifer, and Madison (Austin); and great-grandson, Bentley.

No services are planned at this time.

