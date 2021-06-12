CASPER—Miss Chandos Martin passed away peacefully on May 25, 2021 at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living where she had resided for nearly nine years. She was born May 21, 1934 in Rock Springs, WY and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1952. She then went to Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, ID and graduated in 1957 with her sister Pansy. They began their teaching careers in Idaho Falls, ID and then moved to Casper in 1959. Miss Martin taught elementary school in Casper for more than 30 years, most of those years teaching kindergarten at McKinley School. She was a sweet soul who had quite an impact on too many students to count. Upon retirement she worked many years as a greeter at her favorite store, Walmart. However, her most important role was being a second mother to her “Niece Denise” and surrogate grandma to great nephews Dane and Drew.