CASPER—Charlene (Bisiar) Boatman, 93, passed this life into the next February 4, 2021, at C.W.H with family by her side. She was born August 23, 1927 in Casper, Wyoming, to Charles and Faye (Lore) Bisiar. She lived in her beloved Wyoming all her life.

Charlene married Alexander McNab, who passed, then married Pete Gottfried. They divorced, and then she married Claude A. Boatman, who was the love and companion in her life until he passed.

Together Claude and Charlene, traveled, rock-hunted, camped, fished and hunted rabbit and wild game. She cleaned her fish, shot and gutted her wild game and cooked it all!

Charlene was a member of the VFW woman’s artillery and always honored those who protected our country with reverence. She loved football and cheered for her Bronco’s. Charlene loved Jesus and gave bibles and books to others so they could learn. She did volunteer work at her church loving to be in the midst of like-minded Christians.

Charlene helped raise her great-granddaughter Julia Bunnell for 19 years!

Survivors include her brother, Pat Bisiar (Marj); daughter, Vicki McNab; son, Steven Gottfried (Cecilia); and step-daughter, Marilyn Neal (Ken); as well as 14 grand-children and 22 great-grandchildren.