PHOENIX, Ariz.—Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Charlene Joanna Coffman, passed away September 10, 2020 at the age of 83. She was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully at home in Phoenix, AZ.

Charlene was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 19, 1937 to Pius and Florence Ackerman, and was the youngest of four. When Charlene was four years old her family moved to Casper, WY where they were active members of St. Anthony’s Church. She also graduated from Natrona County High School in 1955.

Later that same year Charlene met her husband Don “Coffey” Coffman while at the Wagon Wheel Roller Skating Rink. They were married July 20, 1957. During their 63 year marriage they welcomed two children. The family moved all around the state for Coffey’s work but returned to Casper, where Charlene always called home.