Charles "Chuck" Bruch

LUSK — Charles “Chuck” Bruch passed away on July 29, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

