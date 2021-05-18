 Skip to main content
Charles “Chuck” Farley
CASPER—Charles “Chuck” Farley left this world unexpectedly on March 12, 2021.

He left behind an uncle, three siblings, five children, twelve grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whose hearts will be forever broken.

Chuck loved his family, the outdoors, hunting and fishing, working on rigs, mechanicing, and painting. He passed on his love of these things to his brothers and sons. Chuck was so loved and will be missed by so many.

A service for Chuck will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Fort Caspar Campground Lodge, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park at the Centennial Shelter (closest to the boat ramp). Bring a chair and your favorite beverage and help us celebrate Chuck.

Condolences for the family can be left at bustardcares.com.

