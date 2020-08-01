Charles E. “Charlie” Patton
LANDER—Charles E. “Charlie” Patton died suddenly Saturday, July 18, 2020, doing what he most loved; fishing one of Wyoming’s streams. He made a promise to himself after retiring that he would go fishing every day that he could, and aside from days when there was snow down, he mostly did just that.
He was born October 18, 1950 in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Charles W. and Frances Patton, and attended school there, graduating from Sheridan High School in 1968. He graduated from Sheridan Junior College with an AS degree in 1970, and began studying at the University of Wyoming, but the call to duty came and Charlie enlisted in the US Navy.
He served in the Navy 1971-1975, and considered his service a sacred duty. Charlie discharged from the Navy honorably at the rank of E5, Petty Officer Second Class. He was a seagoing sailor and spent the lion’s share of his service between Norfolk, VA and the far reaches of the Mediterranean Sea from Athens to Naples to Mallorca and everyplace in between aboard USS Denebola. In his first two years of service he disembarked on more than a dozen trans-Atlantic voyages. He completed his naval service assigned to the Naval Security Group, Okinawa. His shipmate aboard Denebola, Chet Dunican, said this, “To this day I remember our nightly discussions on the bow of the Denebola which ranged from politics to Ancient Greece to Shakespeare. Charlie will always be remembered.”
Resuming academic studies at Eastern Montana College, Billings, after his service in the Navy, Charlie earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in spring, 1978, and was hired by Jack King to teach English and Social Studies at Lander Valley High School beginning that fall. He taught at Lander Valley High School his entire 33-year career and he made life-long friends at the school, and when “the old staff” were lucky enough to get together, the early stories came out! Of particular significance to Charlie were times that he would bump into a former student and they could converse as adults, sometimes 20 years after that student had graduated. He was happy to hear what each had accomplished so far, and to reminisce about class so many years ago.
Charlie married Judith Chapman in Lander in 1982, and daughter Meredith Patton was born to them. They later divorced. In 1989, Charlie and Marjorie (Lantz) Allred were married, and Charlie became step-father to Tim Allred and, later, father to Robert Patton.
Charlie was a passionate and dedicated man, to his family, his friends, his teaching job and his students, to his country and its ideals. Charlie’s knowledge was remarkable. He taught History and English, and often related facts and dates and battles of the Civil War, and he recited poetry and song lyrics in daily conversation. He was a philosopher, a learner, a teacher, and a mentor. He tried every day to piece together the mysteries of the Universe, but said that the more he thought he knew, the less he really knew.
Anyone who knew Charlie for very long was soon enjoying his jokes, puns, wise sayings, and useful tips. His humor was genuine and all-encompassing, and he could make a situation funny even if it wasn’t really supposed to be. He and Roger used to stand in the halls at passing time and sell “Hot Tips, two for a Quarter” to students hurrying by. As he told his wife, “I never went anywhere to have a bad time.”
Charlie and Margie went on adventures big and small. Retirement highlights were travels to the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, and New York City, but he liked a little road trip, too. He was faithful to his Wyoming Cowboys, and he enjoyed cook-outs, Super Bowl parties, the early days with his beloved LVHS staff, politics, history, music, and gatherings of friends.
He loved fishing more than any other activity, and daily he described that 18-inch brown trout and how he just about got it to take the fly. There were trout just like that one, and even bigger ones, in every body of water Charlie knew. If he did hook one, he gently removed it from the hook, gave it a kiss and a thank you, and returned it to the water. He knew when he caught the same one again, but after that, he said, they wised up. He was a superb fisherman, though never outdoing his own father, Charles. He also loved camping and elk hunting, but really loved the hunting trip itself most. He had more than one buddy to spend time with around the campfire, and one would be surprised how the traits of the best laid campfire can be so different among otherwise like-minded friends. And the camp coffee! Charlie felt connected to the outdoors, and he took important signs and messages from his time in nature. He marveled at a bird of prey taking for itself a large snake, while he and a wild horse look on in fascination. He would witness nature and feel these sights were gifts to him alone. He was in declining health, but vowed never to stop spending valuable time in the outdoors. Sometimes, words failed him and he couldn’t adequately describe to others what he learned in the mountains or in the desert.
Charlie cherished his family above all other things. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather. He nurtured family members back to health or through declining health. And it was the same with friends. He was there for them all.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie of Lander; son, Tim Allred (Stephanie); and grandchildren, Hayden, Sailor, Ashlynn, Zac, Sapphyra, and Emily, Riverton, Wyoming; daughter, Meredith Pappas (Hermes Pappas) of Glyfada, Greece; son, Robert Patton, Salt Lake City; brother, Robert L. Patton, LTCR, USN (Ret) and his wife, Marlene, San Antonio, Texas; sister, Dona Patton, San Antonio, Texas; one aunt, Helen Young, Alliance, Nebraska; his sister-in-law, Jennifer Williams and family, Pierre, South Dakota; his brother-in-law, Jay Lantz and family, Casper, Wyoming; nine cousins; and many nieces and nephews; his work buddies; his hunting buddies; his fishing buddies; his exercise buddies; his college buddies; his lifelong dearest friends; and so very many fellow staff and students from LVHS; and his pets.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Charlie’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when large groups are permitted and when his family members can be present.
Memorials may be sent to: Lander Care and Share Food Bank, Lander WY; Lander Pet Connection, PO Box 854, Lander, WY; The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research; or a charity of one’s choice.
