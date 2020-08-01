Charles E. “Charlie” Patton

He loved fishing more than any other activity, and daily he described that 18-inch brown trout and how he just about got it to take the fly. There were trout just like that one, and even bigger ones, in every body of water Charlie knew. If he did hook one, he gently removed it from the hook, gave it a kiss and a thank you, and returned it to the water. He knew when he caught the same one again, but after that, he said, they wised up. He was a superb fisherman, though never outdoing his own father, Charles. He also loved camping and elk hunting, but really loved the hunting trip itself most. He had more than one buddy to spend time with around the campfire, and one would be surprised how the traits of the best laid campfire can be so different among otherwise like-minded friends. And the camp coffee! Charlie felt connected to the outdoors, and he took important signs and messages from his time in nature. He marveled at a bird of prey taking for itself a large snake, while he and a wild horse look on in fascination. He would witness nature and feel these sights were gifts to him alone. He was in declining health, but vowed never to stop spending valuable time in the outdoors. Sometimes, words failed him and he couldn’t adequately describe to others what he learned in the mountains or in the desert.