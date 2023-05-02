Charles Edward Huff was born on December 3, 1942, in Pawnee City, Nebraska to Richard and Marjorie (Dezort) Huff. He grew up in Nebraska and graduated high school in Plankinton, South Dakota.

He married Janice Marie Groeber on December 31, 1962, in Plankinton, South Dakota. They have two children, Steven Charles, and Sandra Jean.

Charlie joined the US Army in October 1962. He served at the Nike-Hercules Missile Site at Loring Air Force Base, Maine; three years with 69th Artillery Group, Wurzburg, Germany; and with the ROTC at South Dakota State University, Brookings, South Dakota. During his service Charlie received many awards including The Legion of Merit Award and The Meritorious Service Medal.

Charlie earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Ag Business at South Dakota State University and master’s degree in Ag Economics at University of Wyoming. He joined the Wyoming Army National Guard serving for 26 years in Guernsey, WY. He was the Personnel Officer, Chief Warrant Officer (CW4), retiring in 1999.

In 1973 he began his career with Farmers Home Administration, USDA in Torrington, WY. Charlie was elected as president of the County Supervisors Association and to the National Committee on Farmer Programs for three terms. Promotions included moving to Worland, Wheatland, and Casper, where he became the State Director of Housing.

Charlie enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, and remodeling homes. After retiring he played cribbage, enjoyed oil painting, and built clocks as special gifts. Together Charlie and Janice built their log home at Aspen Highlands, base of Elk Mountain, Wyoming retiring there in 2002. Charlie served as president of the homeowners’ association for several years. They enjoyed having their daughter & grandsons visit and taking their grandsons on camping vacations for many summers.

Charlie and Janice resided in Sun City, Arizona during the winter season. They are members of American Lutheran Church of Sun City. They enjoyed gold prospecting, mini trips with friends and family. They went to Hawaii and Alaska to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Janice of 60 years; daughter, Sandra Warnken (Scot Garner); grandsons: Laine Warnken and Charles Warnken; sister, Jeanette Stone; brothers: Richard and Randall (Lois); Russell (Jeannette); brother-in-law, Vernon Groeber (Cathy); sisters-in-law: Verna (Darwin) Jones, Jean (Al) Johnson and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by their son, Steven Charles in 1987; and his parents; brother, Ronald; in-laws: Loretta Huff, Wilson Stone and nephew, William Logan.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors by the Wyoming Army National Guard and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m.—4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023 at their Elk Mountain Home.

