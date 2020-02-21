You have free articles remaining.
GILLETTE - Charles Fresorger, 87, died Tuesday, Feb.18, 2020, in Gillette. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #42. Mr. Fresorger served in the U.S. Navy.
Walker Funeral Home
To send flowers to the family of Charles Fresorger, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 24
Memorial Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Walker Funeral Home
410 Medical Arts Court
Gillette, WY 82716
410 Medical Arts Court
Gillette, WY 82716
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Memorial Service begins.