GILLETTE - Charles Fresorger, 87, died Tuesday, Feb.18, 2020, in Gillette. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #42. Mr. Fresorger served in the U.S. Navy.