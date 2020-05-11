Charles Jerome Karsky
Charles Jerome Karsky

GLENROCK - Charles Jerome Karsky, 61, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Glenrock. Funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas with Father Gregory Drahman of Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church in Wheat Ridge, Colo. as Celebrant. Interment will be in Glenrock Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, face coverings will be required for anyone attending the liturgy.

