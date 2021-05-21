CASPER—Charles Lee “Charlie” Norris was born in Newcastle, Wyoming on May 12, 1953 to Elbert and Doris Norris. Charlie was the second of four children of Doris and Elbert. He grew up eight miles west of Moorcroft in the True Camp, attending school and graduating Moorcroft High School in 1971. Charlie was class president, student body president twice, and was voted best dressed despite his uncanny inability to keep any clothes clean.

Charles was a unique person with his kind heart and loving disposition. He never had a hard time making friends or meeting new people. In fact he was the kind of person others attracted to for advice, comfort, or knowledge. Standing over six foot and weighing 275lbs, he could look intimidating but yet was commonly called a “gentle giant.”

Charles attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana where he obtained a Bachelor’s in Mathematics and Economics. After college he went to work on the Alaska Pipeline on the North Slope as a project manager and statics engineer. He called Alaska home for the following seven years. Charles returned home to Wyoming to be close to his family.