CASPER—Charles Lee “Charlie” Norris, 68, died Monday, May 17, 2021. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Paradise Valley Christian Church, 188 Valley Dr. The service will be live streamed at www.pvcc.info. A reception will follow the service. Viewing will be from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Graveside services will be at a later date.