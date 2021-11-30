 Skip to main content
Charles N. "Chuck" Leonard

CASPER - Charles N. "Chuck" Leonard, 87, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church.

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions Casper Chapel

Tags

