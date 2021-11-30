CASPER - Charles N. "Chuck" Leonard, 87, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions Casper Chapel
CASPER - Charles N. "Chuck" Leonard, 87, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions Casper Chapel
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.